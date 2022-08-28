June 8, 1980-August 12, 2022

Molly Renee Nolte was born in Waverly, IA on June 8, 1980, to Randy and Therese (Heyer) Nolte. She died in a tragic accident in Wyoming on August 12, 2022, while exploring the Grand Teton Mountains when she had been to Yellowstone. Her life-long goal was to see Yellowstone. She was found with her dog guarding her body. Molly recently had a hip replacement and it is believed that this may have contributed to her fall.

Molly was a graduate of West High School and earned her bachelor’s degree in earth science from the University of Northern Iowa. She was an honor student even though she was a full-time mom. After graduation she became the collections manager at the UNI museum. Her goal had always been to study dinosaurs and she was able to be in charge of the million dollar Sue dinosaur exhibition when it was at the museum. That love of dinosaurs was carried over to her son and grandson.

Molly had multiple physical health issues that prevented her from working full time but that did not keep her from staying active. She loved to garden and had beautiful flower beds. She was also a collector of antique buttons and used the buttons that were not antique to make craft items for friends and family members. She learned carpentry skills from her father and was handy at fixing and making things. She marched to her own drummer and was unique in many ways. She had a wicked sense of humor!

She is being mourned by her son, Darwin Brunko; her grandson, Daylen Boe, her mother, Therese Heyer; her sister, Jill Nolte and her special Aunt, Lynn Nolte. She is also survived by her niece, Elise Schloemer; and nephews, Nash and Rex Yaggy along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Randy Nolte in 2021 as well as her maternal and fraternal grandparents.

Memorials may be made to any Humane Society in honor of Molly’s love of animals and the loyalty of her dog, Izzy.

A celebration of life with be held September 3 to honor her life as well as her father’s at the American Legion Hall in Sumner Iowa, from 3:00 to 6:00 PM.