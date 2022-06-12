 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Molly J. Troyer

August 27, 1992-June 7, 2022

Molly J. Troyer, 29, of Maynard, Iowa and formerly of Stanley, Iowa, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at her home.

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Stanley Union Church in Stanley, Iowa.

Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein and for one hour before the service at the church on Friday.

Interment: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein, Iowa.

Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com

Molly is survived by her Parents: Monty and Judy Troyer of Stanley;

3 Siblings: Melody (Adam) Quinn, Melissa Troyer (Tommy Michels) and Mitch (Nicole) Troyer.

