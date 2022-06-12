August 27, 1992-June 7, 2022
Molly J. Troyer, 29, of Maynard, Iowa and formerly of Stanley, Iowa, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at her home.
Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Stanley Union Church in Stanley, Iowa.
Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein and for one hour before the service at the church on Friday.
Interment: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein, Iowa.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Molly is survived by her Parents: Monty and Judy Troyer of Stanley;
3 Siblings: Melody (Adam) Quinn, Melissa Troyer (Tommy Michels) and Mitch (Nicole) Troyer.
