Mitzi Collins

(1956-2019)
INDEPENDENCE — Mitzi L. Collins, 62, of Independence, died Monday, May 27, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo of stomach cancer.
She was born July 17, 1956, at Allen Hospital to Willie and Phyllis (Miller) Aalderks. She married Virgil Collins on Aug. 4, 1978, at the First Reformed Church in Aplington.
Mitzi graduated from Aplington High School in 1974. She worked as a secretary at O’s Gold Seed, Mid Equipment, Clay Equipment and later at Schuster and Mick Law Office. She spent most of her life as a homemaker, devoting her time to her children and grandchildren.
She was very active at her churches, St. John’s Lutheran Church in Guttenberg and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence.
Survived by: her husband; her children, Lisa Peek of Machesney Park, Ill., John Collins of Guttenberg, Mike Collins and Jill Collins, both of Traer, and Tina (Jeff) Fischer of Whitleyville, Tenn.; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; her mother, of Aplington; a brother, Randy (Camie) Aalderks of Aplington; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her father; a son-in-law, William Baumeier; and a great-grandson, Layton Matthew.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, with burial at Mount Hope Cemetery, both in Independence. Friends may call for visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 31, at White Funeral Home in Independence.
Mitzi loved cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes, attending her grandson’s soccer games, listening to her son, John, play drums and spending time with many friends. She considered her husband, Virgil, her greatest blessing.
