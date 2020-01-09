{{featured_button_text}}
Mitchell Long

Mitchell “Mitch” Long

(1972-2020)

CEDAR FALLS — Mitchell “Mitch” Long, 47, of Bigfork, Minn., formerly of Marshalltown died Tuesday, Jan. 7, at his mother’s home in Cedar Falls.

He was born July 20, 1972, in Marshalltown, son of Darrell Lee and Veronica Rae (Schlimmer) Long.

He graduated from Marshalltown High School in 1990 and was a screen printer with Bergquist-Henkle in Bigfork.

Survived by: a son, Austin Bush of Cedar Falls; his mother, Roni Long of Cedar Falls; a sister, Michele (Marquette) Neal of Sun Prairie, Wis.; a brother, Michael Long of Cedar Falls; a niece, Emalee (Pat) Brubaker of Des Moines; a nephew, Alex Neal of Sun Prairie; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and significant other, Charlene Benson of Bigfork.

Preceded in death by: his father; maternal and paternal grandparents.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in the Conrad Cemetery, Conrad.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneral service.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mitchell Long as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments