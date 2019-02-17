Miriam Peters

(1933-2019)
APLINGTON -- Miriam Ruth Peters, 85, of Aplington, died Friday, Feb. 15, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo from cancer.
She was born Aug. 29, 1933, of rural Aplington, daughter of George and Rebecca (Muller) Heitland. On Aug. 27, 1956, she married Benton H. Peters at the Bethel Reformed Church, rural Aplington.
Miriam graduated from the Aplington High School in 1951. She and her husband lived north of Aplington for two years and then moved to their current farm south of Aplington. She was a wife, mother and homemaker. She also was a caretaker for George Klahsen.
Miriam was an active member of Bethel Reformed Church. She served with the Ladies Guild, sang in the choir, and taught catechism.
Survived by: her husband; a daughter, Brenda (Daniel) Buseman of Waterloo; two sons, Randall J. (Gail) Peters of Wellsburg and Harlan Peters of Aplington; five grandchildren, Mandy (Will) McCord, Cassie Peters, David Buseman, Rebecca Buseman and Justin (Veronica Lahmann) Peters; five great-grandchildren, Mersadies and Morgan Johnston, George McCord, Olivia Peters and Kal Wall; a brother-in-law, Stewart (Audrey) Peters of Aplington; two sisters-in-law, Audrey Heitland of Aplington and Barbara Heitland of Parkersburg; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
Preceded in death by: a granddaughter, Lillian J. Peters; her parents; three brothers, Russell, Alvin and Marvin Heitland; and a sister-in-law, Barbara (Thomas) White.
Services: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Bethel Reformed Church, with burial in the Bethel Reformed Church Cemetery, both rural Aplington. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel, Aplington, and for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Bethel Reformed Church or Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
Through the years Miriam enjoyed raising a big garden and her flower beds. She enjoyed sewing and making quilts and especially loved listening to Gospel and country music. She also loved cooking and baking and was known for her oatmeal raisin cookies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.