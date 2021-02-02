June 6, 1933-January 30, 2021

Miriam Jean Driscoll Steimel, 87, of Waterloo, passed away on January 30, at Rosewood Estates, Waterloo, Iowa.

She was born June 6, 1933, at home in Cedar Township, Iowa, daughter of Vincent and Amelia “Molly” Klein Driscoll. She married Earl Steimel on June 29, 1954 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Waterloo.

Miriam attended a country grade school for 8 years and graduated from Orange High School in 1950, where she was a cheerleader and had many friends. She worked at IPS for 4 years while waiting for Earl to return from Germany, where he served in the Army from 1952 to 1954. They married when he returned and Miriam became a farmer’s wife, which was what she’d always wanted.

Miriam was a homebody. She enjoyed growing flowers, gardening, canning, baking, bird watching, and spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed making and decorating birthday cakes for family birthdays. She took her four girls to piano lessons and two boys to drum lessons. In her younger days Miriam milked cows, bailed hay, walked beans, detasseled corn and babysat. During their 66 years of marriage, Miriam and Earl grew beans and corn as well as raising cattle, hogs and chickens. They sold eggs and dressed and sold broilers and roasters.