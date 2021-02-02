June 6, 1933-January 30, 2021
Miriam Jean Driscoll Steimel, 87, of Waterloo, passed away on January 30, at Rosewood Estates, Waterloo, Iowa.
She was born June 6, 1933, at home in Cedar Township, Iowa, daughter of Vincent and Amelia “Molly” Klein Driscoll. She married Earl Steimel on June 29, 1954 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Waterloo.
Miriam attended a country grade school for 8 years and graduated from Orange High School in 1950, where she was a cheerleader and had many friends. She worked at IPS for 4 years while waiting for Earl to return from Germany, where he served in the Army from 1952 to 1954. They married when he returned and Miriam became a farmer’s wife, which was what she’d always wanted.
Miriam was a homebody. She enjoyed growing flowers, gardening, canning, baking, bird watching, and spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed making and decorating birthday cakes for family birthdays. She took her four girls to piano lessons and two boys to drum lessons. In her younger days Miriam milked cows, bailed hay, walked beans, detasseled corn and babysat. During their 66 years of marriage, Miriam and Earl grew beans and corn as well as raising cattle, hogs and chickens. They sold eggs and dressed and sold broilers and roasters.
Miriam was a member of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church and Rosary Society in Eagle Center.
Survived by: 6 children, Amy (Ron) Harken of Camdenton, MO, Carol (Ralph) Maser of Kansas City, Ann (Tom) Kettman and Margie (Paul) McNamara both of Waterloo, Jeffrey Steimel of Cedar Rapids, Jerry (Brenda) Steimel of Eagle Center; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Gertrude Hogan of Washburn and Sherry (Bill) Kohl of Cedar Rapids; 2 sisters-in-law, Barb Driscoll of Washburn, and Patti Steimel of Waukesha, WI; and brother-in-law, Wayne Fox of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her siblings, Arlene Steimel, Vincent (Bud) Driscoll, Gloria Girsch, Donna Condon, Dwayne Driscoll, Lynne Fox, and Michael Driscoll.
The family would like to express its deep appreciation and heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Rosewood Estates, Friends at Home, and Care Initiatives Hospice, who were so very caring and supportive during the last years of her life.
There will be a public visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway in Waterloo. Face coverings and social distancing are required when attending this event.
A private family service will be by invitation only. For those not attending, the mass will be live streamed on Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Facebook at 10:30 Thursday.
Memorials and cards may be sent to Miriam or Earl Steimel at 3836 Tami Terrace, Waterloo, IA 50702.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.