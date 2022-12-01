May 26, 1920-November 28, 2022

BLAIRSTOWN-Miriam I. Canfield, age 102 and 6 months, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Keystone Care Center.

There will be no public services. There will be a memory plaque at Garden of Memories in Waterloo, Iowa.

Miriam was born on May 26, 1920, in Titonka, Iowa, the daughter of Merland Q. Knoll and Gladys (Chapman) McKinney. She graduated from Waterloo West High School with the class of 1939. Miriam was employed by Coon Creek Telephone Company for many years. She was united in marriage to Charles Canfield Jr. on April 19, 1943 at Church of the Brethren parsonage in Greene, Iowa.

Miriam enjoyed keeping up with current events, gardening, reading, and Sunday drives, but family was always her top priority. She also served on the Blairstown Library Board.

Miriam is survived by her children; Trudy Hollandsworth of Toddville, Claudia Walters of Dysart, Lesa (Randall) Parizek of Elberon; grandchildren, Phadra (Robert) Hietala of Palo, Keenan (Terri) Walters of Dysart, Andrea Mabry of Vinton, and Kurt (Katie) Walters of Dysart; great-grandsons, Landun Mabry, Liam Mabry, Elijah Walters, Gavin Walters, and Garrin Walters; sisters, Maralee (Pierre) d’Albertis of Chisago City, MN and Merlene DeVries of Waverly; brothers, Russell Knoll and partner Darla of Cedar Falls, Robert (Carole) Knoll of Turtle Lake, Wisconsin, and David (Linda) Knoll of Red Wing, MN; cousins, Ramona (Jim) Darringer, David (Mary) Heller, and Beverly Ann Tucker, and many special nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, step parents, husband Charles Canfield Jr; brothers, Gaylin (Bud) Knoll, Marshall Dean McKinney, and Marvin L. Knoll; sister in laws, LaVerne E. Knoll and Merrilee Knoll and brother in law John DeVries.

