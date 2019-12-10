{{featured_button_text}}
(1938-2019)

WATERLOO — Miriam Herscovici, 81, of Lenexa, Kan., formerly of Cedar Falls and Waterloo, died Friday, Dec. 6, at home.

She was born Oct. 21, 1938, in Cook County, Ill., daughter of Irving and Gertrude Sotzky Unger. She married Saul Herscovici; he preceded her in death April 13, 2007.

Miriam graduated from beauty school in Phoenix. She was a homemaker.

Survived by: her daughter, Gail Herscovici of Waterloo; her son, Charles “Chuck” (Michele) Herscovici of Olathe‚ Kan.; four grandchildren, Alexander Forney of Waterloo, Nathan Herscovici and Elyse Herscovici, both of Olathe, and Christopher Byerly of Cedar Falls; three great-grandchildren, Kairi Byerly and Reno Byerly, both of Cedar Falls, and Liam Byerly of Sioux City; two brothers, Allan (Melinda) Unger of Lenexa and Carl Unger of Overgaard‚ Ariz.; and three sisters, Harriet (Michael) Sandberg of Glendale‚ Ariz., Rita Grossbard of Anaheim‚ Calif., and Sharon (Norman) Towne of Mission Viejo‚ Calif.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and husband

Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Locke Funeral Home, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Memorials: may be sent in memorial to Miriam Herscovici, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com

In loving memory from the family, she will be deeply missed.

