(1938-2019)
WATERLOO — Miriam Herscovici, 81, of Lenexa, Kan., formerly of Cedar Falls and Waterloo, died Friday, Dec. 6, at home.
She was born Oct. 21, 1938, in Cook County, Ill., daughter of Irving and Gertrude Sotzky Unger. She married Saul Herscovici; he preceded her in death April 13, 2007.
Miriam graduated from beauty school in Phoenix. She was a homemaker.
Survived by: her daughter, Gail Herscovici of Waterloo; her son, Charles “Chuck” (Michele) Herscovici of Olathe‚ Kan.; four grandchildren, Alexander Forney of Waterloo, Nathan Herscovici and Elyse Herscovici, both of Olathe, and Christopher Byerly of Cedar Falls; three great-grandchildren, Kairi Byerly and Reno Byerly, both of Cedar Falls, and Liam Byerly of Sioux City; two brothers, Allan (Melinda) Unger of Lenexa and Carl Unger of Overgaard‚ Ariz.; and three sisters, Harriet (Michael) Sandberg of Glendale‚ Ariz., Rita Grossbard of Anaheim‚ Calif., and Sharon (Norman) Towne of Mission Viejo‚ Calif.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and husband
Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Locke Funeral Home, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Memorials: may be sent in memorial to Miriam Herscovici, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com
In loving memory from the family, she will be deeply missed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.