Miriam Heilmann

(1924-2020)

CEDAR FALLS — Miriam “Petey” Heilmann, 95, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, June 10. She was a resident of Pinnacle Care Center in Cedar Falls.

She was born Nov. 26, 1924, in Dunkerton, the daughter of Carl and Eva (Jenson) Hein. She married Alfred “Fritz” Heilmann on Nov. 18, 1945, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, in Fairbank.

She graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1942 and worked in the offices of the Rath Packing Company. She owned and operated Heilmann’s Service Station in Dunkerton for more than 20 years. She also worked for Peoples Bank and Trust in Dunkerton for many years. After retiring she volunteered at Allen Memorial hospital for more than 20 years.

Survivors: a son, Steven (Merry); a daughter, Vicki (Jim Reans); four grandchildren, Jonathan (Kim), Matthew (Christi) Porter, Scott, and Katherine (Peter Bo); three stepgrandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Services: A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials: to the family in care of Vicki Jones, 3309 Mount Vernon Drive, Waterloo, IA 50701.

Online condolences at www.woodsfuneralhome.net.

