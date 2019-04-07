{{featured_button_text}}
Miriam A. McKinley

Miriam A. McKinley

(1934-2019)

WATERLOO — Miriam Ann McKinley, 84, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, April 3, at Western Home Communities.

She was born July 19, 1934, in Lawler, daughter of Frank and Cleo Sloan Schuman. She married Robert McKinley on Jan. 28, 1956, in Waterloo, and he died Aug. 18, 2015.

Miriam was a housewife and mother. She was a longtime member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Survived by: her daughter, Shelly (Richard) Gilson of Waterloo; two sons, Michael (Amy) of Waterloo and Mark (Gretchen) of Dunedin, Fla.; four grandchildren, Scott Gilson, Tara (Jake Edwards) Tabor, Allison (Jayson) Beal and Amber (Corey) Smith; five great-grandchildren; and a stepgrandson, Darin Leitz.

Preceded in death by: a brother, Frank Schuman Jr.; two sisters, Lois Hurley and Sister Mary Domincia.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, April 8, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation also for an hour before services Tuesday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Miriam A. McKinley
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments