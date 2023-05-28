Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

January 15, 1933-May 25, 2023

Minnie Ada (Polege) Brown, 90, peacefully entered her heavenly home on May 25, 2023. She was born in Dunkerton, IA on January 15, 1933, daughter of Edward Polege and Lillian B. (Rutledge) Polege.

She married Creslie J. Brown of Jesup, IA at the Little Brown Church, Nashua on May 24, 1950.

Minnie Ada was a mother of five children; Anna M. Northey of Waterloo; Cinda J. Keidel (David) of Cedar Falls; Martin C. Brown (Pamela) of Jesup; Julia L. Bash of Ankeny; and Ella M. Lantz (Donald) of Papillion, NE. She is survived by her five children, 10 grandchildren: Amy Kohl (Zach) of Readlyn; Sara Paape of Omaha, NE; Melissa Schloemer (Randy) of Jesup; Jenna Northey (Jason Williamson) of Waterloo; Cara Lockard (Scott) of Cedar Falls; Crista Bredin (Dan) of Omaha, NE; Ashley Lantz of Omaha, NE; Brett Lantz (Brittoni) of Broken Arrow, OK; Christopher Bash (Alexandra) of Ankeny; great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.

Proceeded in death by her parents; her husband, Creslie; sisters Elnor Carrier (Ivan) of Seagoville, TX; Betty Hubbell (Robert) of Duncan, FL; brother, William A. Polege (Claudette) of Wills Point, TX, son-in-law Edward N. Northey, Jr. of Waterloo; and grandson-in-law Nick Paape of Omaha, NE.

Family Directed Memorial Visitation: Monday, May 29, 2023 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in Berean Hall at First Presbyterian Church, Jesup, IA.

Family Directed “Celebration of Life” for Minnie Ada set for 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church, 643 6th Street, Jesup, IA.

Private inurnment for immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the church.

Online condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com