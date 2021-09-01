December 31, 1942-August 30, 2021

HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO-Mimi Kingsbury passed away peacefully in Highlands Ranch, CO on August 30, 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She will be celebrated and remembered by the many people who were blessed to feel the radiance of her spirit. Born Mary Jean MacKinnon on December 31, 1942 to Eugene and Anne MacKinnon in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, her parents and older sister Sally gave her the nickname Mimi as a toddler due to her constantly asking for things and saying “me, me, me”. Although the nickname would remain, she evolved into a selfless giver, a loving wife, a nurturing mother and grandmother, a volunteer and community leader, and a dear friend to countless people.

She graduated from Rowland Hall School for Girls in Salt Lake City, Utah, then completed one year at Northwestern University. She was always proud of her time as a Kappa Kappa Gamma while at Northwestern. She met Khalil Kingsbury after transferring to the University of Utah and they married September 12, 1964. After they moved to Iowa for Khalil’s job Mimi finished college and graduated from the University of Northern Iowa.