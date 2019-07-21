(1929-2019)
Milton R. Horak, “Uncle Milt”, 89, of Waterloo, died Thursday, July 18 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
He was born October 14, 1929 in Ely, son of Joseph and Tillie Horak. On June 7, 1953, he married Dolores J. Slezak in Cedar Rapids; they recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.
Milt graduated from Wilson High School in Cedar Rapids in 1948. He and Dolores owned several businesses and restaurants in eastern Iowa throughout their life, none more popular than Uncle Milt's in Central City.
Milt was an entrepreneur and was not afraid to roll up his sleeves. Along with being a buyer for Wilsons for 27 years, he started his business endeavors in 1961 when he opened Uncle Milts Restaurant in Central City. In 1976 he purchased Lucky 10 Lanes in Independence. In 1979 he started Automatic Amusements. From there, along with his partner and friend, Adrian Erickson, they operated Cadillac Lanes, Waverly Bowl, PlaMor Bowl in Iowa Falls and A&W in Britt, Iowa. Throughout his life he also owned and operated 4 other businesses. He worked alongside his two sons in the family business, Automatic Amusements, until 2017.
Milt enjoyed listening to Czech music and attending Czech festivals. Milt's biggest love was his family and time spent with them. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren called him Dedã. Milt always had a smile on his face and everyone he met, he considered a friend. Milt will be missed by all who knew him.
Survived by his wife; daughters Debbie Jo Denton, Heidi Jo Fields, and Andrea Jo Fox; his sons Reggie (Shirley) and Joe (Teresa) Horak; 15 grandchildren; Jenni Jo (Ryan), Ashley Jo (Mike), Lacey Jo (Ben), Dr. Wayne (Paige), Kimberly, Ryan, Jeffrey, Joseph (Becca), Cassie (Ryan), Josh (Mickie), Ethan (Stephany), Elijah (Ana), Hannah (Corey), Mercedes Jo (Kyle), Jasmine Jo (Brandon) and 19 great grandchildren.
Milt was a dedicated Iowa Hawkeye fan attending home games for 75 years. In his honor, feel free to wear casual Iowa Hawkeyes attire to the Celebration of Life.
Preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Norbert and Vernon; his sister Evelyn and also his beloved Yorkie and companion Gunner Jo.
Celebration of Life will be Monday from 4-7 p.m. at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, 3146 Kimball Ave., Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
