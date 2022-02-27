July 20, 1954-February 24, 2022

WATERLOO-Milton J. Dakovich, 67, of Waterloo, passed away Thursday, February 24, after a long courageous battle with cancer in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born July 20, 1954, in Des Moines, IA; the son of Dr. Milton J. Dakovich and Shirley (Baschnagel) Dakovich. Milt graduated from Dowling Catholic High School in 1972. He attended Iowa State University where he earned a B.S. in both civil and construction engineering. Throughout his time at ISU, Milt was Cy, the university mascot, and a loyal member of Sigma Chi Fraternity where he was awarded the Significant Sig Award.

After graduating in 1977, Milt moved to Waterloo and started working at Aspro Inc., where he most recently served as president.

Milt served on the Board of Directors at Lincoln Savings Bank since the year 2000. He was also appointed to the State of Iowa Board of Regents in 2013 and was reappointed to a second term in 2019. He served as the past president of both the Associated General Contractors of Iowa and the Asphalt Paving Association of Iowa. He was a life member of the Board of Governors of the Associated General Contractors of America and has been honored by the AGC of Iowa with a Lifetime Achievement award. He was a member of the Rotary Club and Elk’s Club of Waterloo, and he also served on numerous positions within his parish and community.

On February 25, 1995, he was united in marriage to Kimberly Shatzer at St. Edward Catholic Church in Waterloo. With Milt’s humble being and generous nature he was a friend to everyone he met, and his greatest joy was spending time with his family. Milt enjoyed reading, hunting and fishing, cheering on the Cyclones, attending sporting events and making memories at Lake Okoboji.

Milt is survived by his loving wife, Kimberly of Waterloo, two sons; Austin (Kelly) Shatzer of Chicago, IL, Chancellor Dakovich, and a daughter; Brigette Dakovich, both of Waterloo, his father, his brother, Bob (Shannon) Dakovich of Waukesha, WI, and his sister Ann (Rocco) Pigneri of Louisville, KY, his mother in-law, Lenora Youngblut, two brothers in-law; Mike (Donna) Youngblut, Chad (Holly) Youngblut, two sisters in-law; Lisa (Alfred) Schmit, Tracy Flaharty, all of Jesup, IA, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, his father in-law, James Youngblut, and his brother in-law, Dan Flaharty.

Memorials may be directed to St. Edward Catholic Church, Cedar Valley Catholic Schools, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank or directly to the family to be distributed among other favorite organizations.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, March 1, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church in Waterloo, with burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation from 3-8 p.m. Monday, February 28, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on Ridgeway Ave, Waterloo, where there will be a 3:00 p.m. rosary. There will not be visitation at the church on Tuesday. The mass will be livestreamed on the St. Edward Church You Tube page.