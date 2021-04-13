ELK RUN HEIGHTS-Milton E. Hartley, 95, of Elk Run Heights, passed into Christ Jesus’ arms on April 10, 2021, at his home. He was born September 5, 1925, in Laurens, the son of Charles Ivan and Netta Marie Ashenbrenner Hartley. He graduated from North High Consolidated in Des Moines and attended Iowa State University, receiving a degree in Industrial Engineering. Milton served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII. He married Della Viola “Vi” Richardson on Sept. 4, 1946, in Laurens; she preceded him in death on September Sept. 27, 2017. He worked for Rath Packing Co. for 15 years and then Waterloo Industries for 25 years, retiring in 1992. Survived by: 2 sons, William Hartley of Elk Run Heights and Kevin (Rina) Eighmey of Mount Juliet, TN; 2 daughters, Michele (Mark) Wilson of Evansdale and Cynthia Holloway of Elk Run Heights; 10 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Alice Hansen of Bishop, TX; 2 brothers, Lawrence (Leann) of Ft. Dodge and John (Ardy) Hartley of New Neuvo, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by: his parents; a daughter, Patricia Hansen; 2 granddaughters, Elizabeth Hartley and Dawn Hansen; 2 great-grandsons, Thomas and Joseph Hansen; a brother, Charles Hartley and a sister, Muriel Virow. Private Family Services will be held with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Memorials: may be directed to the family. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.