Milt Dakovich left a concrete legacy in the Cedar Valley

WATERLOO — Milton Dakovich, a longtime pillar of the Cedar Valley, passed away at age 67 on Thursday, having left behind a concrete legacy that will be felt for years to come.

Originally from Des Moines, Dakovich moved to Waterloo after graduating from Iowa State University in 1977 to take a management job at Aspro Inc., a local paving company of which he would eventually become president. He worked to modernize the technology at Aspro, and in his time with the company it became a major contractor and one of the top asphalt companies in the state.

He was appointed to the Iowa Board of Regents in 2013 and reappointed in 2019. He became president of the Associated General Contractors of Iowa and the Asphalt Paving Association of Iowa, as well as a lifetime member of the Board of Governors of the Associated General Contractors of America. The AGC recognized his work with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dakovich had a reputation in the Cedar Valley business community for getting things done.

“Milt’s handshake is a deal. That’s how he does business,” said Gale “Cork” Peterson, a friend of Dakovich’s and a principal at Peterson Contractors Inc. in Reinbeck, said in an October article for The Courier.

He was known as a warm and friendly personality, being approachable to all.

“Milt treats people fairly and with respect. He also laughs easily and often, which is why people are drawn to him,” said Steve Jackson, longtime friend and president of Cedar Valley Corporation, in October.

Dakovich had served on the board of directors at Lincoln Savings Bank since the year 2000. In 2020, he received the Business Leader Award from Grow Cedar Valley.

Dakovich was also prominent for his extensive charity work, involving himself with the Rotary and Elk’s clubs in Waterloo. He was heavily involved at St. Edward Catholic Church and was a member of the building commission of the Archdiocese of Dubuque. His endeavors ranged from providing supplies at no cost to volunteers filling potholes to co-sponsoring Empty Bowls, the largest fundraising event for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

Dakovich married his wife, Kimberly Shatzer, on Feb. 25, 1995, and she would remain by his side until his passing just one day before their 17th wedding anniversary. He was a devoted father with two sons, Austin (Kelly) Shatzer and Chancellor Dakovich and a daughter, Brigette.

When he wasn’t working or lending a hand, Dakovich could be found reading, fishing, hunting, or cheering on the Iowa State Cyclones, having previously been the school’s mascot.

