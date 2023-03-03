August 7, 1921—February 26, 2023

WATERLOO-Millie Harriet Saffold, 101, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2023 at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa with her family members surrounding her. Mrs. Saffold was born on August 7, 1921, in Lexington, Mississippi to Penny (Mims) and Bertha Russell. She attended All Saints Industrial School.

She became engaged to Sylvester Saffold, whom she’d met in Lexington. They were married at Shilliam Church of God in Christ in Waterloo in 1947. She and Sylvester were later divorced. They had one daughter, Barbara Ruth Culpepper-Scheel. Mrs. Saffold held a variety of positions in Waterloo, including food-preparer at the Colony Club and as a domestic worker for multiple families. In her spare time she loved gardening and was known for beautifying her yard with plentiful and colorful flowers. She also was notoriously generous with the fruits and vegetables sown from her garden, which she worked until her late 90s.

Mrs. Saffold was preceded in death by her parents. Also preceding her in death were her brothers Wilburn (Thelma) Russell of Chicago, Illinois and Jacob (Mabel) Russell of Chicago, and her sisters, Bertha Sanders of Chicago, Alma Russell of Lexington and Ruth Love of Indianapolis, Indiana. She leaves to cherish her memory a sister, Julia McClellan of Indianapolis; her daughter, Barbara; three grandchildren, Gwenne (John) Berry, Denise Andrews, all of Waterloo, and David (Karol) Culpepper of Des Moines, Iowa. Mrs. Saffold was blessed with three great-grandchildren: Janae (Nick) Novotny, and Ella Andrews, of Waterloo and Bailee Thomas of Nashville, Tennessee. She also had two great-great-grandchildren: Brynnleigh Kluesner and Charlotte Novotny, both of Waterloo. There are several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Saffold’s wake will be Friday, March 3, at Shilliam COGIC, 307 Shilliam Avenue, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will take place Saturday, March 4, at 2 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 426 Sumner Street. There will be no repast. The family will receive friends at 830 Prairie Meadow Court. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Mrs. Saffold’s family is ever grateful to each member of Waterloo’s community who watched out for her of particularly hot or cold days, gave her a little assistance when she needed it, took time to respond to her questions, and encouraged her. This made it easier and possible for her to live on her own. The family also is exceptionally grateful to the staff of UnityPoint Hospice (Allen) whose knowledgeable and gentle care for Mrs. Saffold ensured her peaceful and dignified transition.