 Millicent Williams Shabazz

WATERLOO — Millicent Elizabeth Middleton Williams Shabazz, 71, of Houston, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, March 28, at Memorial Hermann Hospital; services from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at Eternal Rest Funeral Home, Houston, (713) 644-1166, with burial at 12:45 p.m. at the VA Cemetery in Houston with full military honors; viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. before services; condolences may be left at www.skipperleeandsonseternalrest.com.

