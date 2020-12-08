Miles William Humphrey, Jr., age 95 years, 9 months, 2 days, was born in Mason City, Iowa, on March 4, 1925, to Miles Sr. and Ruth (Oulman) Humphrey. They moved to Parkersburg in 1936 and he graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1942. In the Fall, he entered Iowa State University. In March he enlisted in the United States Navy and graduated from the Training V5 Program in 1944. He then chose to join the Marines where he became a fighter pilot and landed on carriers in the Atlantic during World War II. He flew Corsairs (F4U), which was his favorite plane. He received his Instrument and Commercial licenses at this time also. He returned to Parkersburg and became a flight instructor for Harm Knock at the Parkersburg Airport, south of Parkersburg. One of his students was Katherine Kneppe and they were married in 1948. The couple farmed north of Parkersburg. In 1952, after the birth of their first two children, he was recalled by the Marines and served in California, Hawaii, and the Korean War where he served as a Forward Air Controller. He was discharged as Captain in the Marine Corps in 1953. Returning home, he farmed until 1968 when they moved east of Parkersburg, built their home and an egg-laying facility. He and Kate were blest with nine healthy children, four of which he delivered at home without a doctor present and he enjoyed talking about this and re-living the experiences. A source of pride was that Miles, Kate and all nine of their children graduated from Parkersburg High School. They retired in 1992, sold the 85,000 chicken facility and remained on the farm.