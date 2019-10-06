Mildred V. Bergmann

(1936-2019)
WAVERLY — Mildred Violet Bergmann, 83, of Waverly, died Thursday, Oct. 3, at Unity Point Health – Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born on April 28, 1936, the daughter of Harold and Viola (Scharnhorst) Busse in Warren Township. On Sept. 19, 1954, she married LeRoy E. Bergmann at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. He preceded her in death on July 17, 2010.
Mildred graduated from Waverly High School in 1954. She and her husband started farming in 1960, and in 1970, they purchased the family farm east of Plainfield and farmed until retiring in 1999. Mildred also worked at Blumenhaus in Tripoli and at Love & Lace in Waverly as a floral designer.
She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church – Western Douglas, Plainfield, Iowa for 58 years, 4-H Leader and the Greater Plainfield Community Club.
Survived by: her son, Randy (Dawn) Bergmann of Waverly; a daughter, Wanda (Dennis) Epley of Waverly; five grandchildren, Caleb (Abby) Bergmann, Leah (Willie) Morris, Sarah (Ben) Amfahr, Levi (Tara) Bergmann and David Cordes (Mindy Jacobson); 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Charles Burman of Fargo, N.D., and David (Dolly) Bergmann of Atlantic; and a sister-in-law, Geneva Ellerman of Ohio.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; great grandson, Easton Amfahr and by a sister, Carolyn Burman.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at St. John’s Lutheran Church – Western Douglas, rural Plainfield, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. today, Oct. 6, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also an hour before the service on Monday.
Memorials: may be directed to the Bergmann family for a later designation.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Mildred enjoyed quilting, beading, playing cards and genealogy.
