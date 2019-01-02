(1927-2018)
ACKLEY -- Mildred Potgeter, 91, of Ackley, died Saturday, Dec. 29, at Grand JiVante in Ackley.
She was born April 20, 1927, daughter of John and Gertrude (Isebrands) Jutting of rural Ackley (Cleves). She married William L. "Bill" Boelman on Dec. 15, 1949. He died May 8, 1973. On Oct. 11, 1974, she married Ronald R. Kruse. He died May 26, 2001. She married Edwin Potgeter on May 20, 2006. He died Dec. 30, 2008.
Mildred graduated from Steamboat Rock High School in 1944. After attending Gates Business College in Waterloo, she moved to Eldora and started a bookkeeping career at Way Chevrolet. She and her husband Bill farmed east of Cleves, and she also worked as a dental assistant, held seasonal bookkeeping jobs and was a freelance photo colorist. After Bill’s death, Mildred moved to Ackley and worked for a time at Shugar’s Super Valu and Weber (Eichmeier) Motors. In the 1990s she retired after nearly 25 years as a bookkeeper for Muller’s Appliance (originally Ed’s Appliance). She moved back to Ackley in 2009.
She was a member at St. John's United Church of Christ in Ackley and served as secretary of the Sunshine Circle. She was an activities volunteer at the Presbyterian Village, delivered “meals on wheels” in Ackley and was a census taker.
Survived by: a daughter Bonnie (Wes) Poley of Cedar Falls; and many friends.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and husbands, Bill, Ron and Ed.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at St. John's U.C.C., with private burial in Oakwood Cemetery, both in Ackley, at a later date. Visitation will be for an hour before the service Saturday at the church; family requests friends enter through the north purple doors. The Sietsema Funeral Home of Ackley is assisting the family.
Memorials in lieu of flowers and gifts: may be directed in Mildred's memory to a favorite worthy cause.
Mick treasured time spent with her family and friends, eating out and enjoying baked goodies, visiting by phone or email. She enjoyed playing cards, especially with the Wednesday night “Pepper” group at the Ackley Legion, with the “Roadrunners” and others. The St. John's UCC family was very important to Mildred.
