February 9, 1925-January 22, 2022

Mildred “Milly” Rose Werner passed into the heavens on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Mildred, the second eldest of eight children, was born on the family farm outside of Gilbertville, Iowa, on February 9, 1925, to Leonard Peter and Margaret (Schneider) Federspiel.

Although small of stature, Milly was able to hurdle picket fences at the age of 10 often out-hurdling the taller and older kids. After completing 8 grades in 7 years, Milly completed her formal education and stayed at home to help her mother with the younger children. At the ripe-old age of 18, her father persuaded her older brother, Bill, to take her along to a dance hall in Waterloo. And with a twinkle in her eye, a sense of adventure, and a love of dancing, she met her life-long partner, Louis Werner. They were married in St Joseph’s Church in Raymond, Iowa, and lived their lives in Eagle Center, Iowa, until Louis’ passing on January 23, 2004.

With her self-taught approach and her “can-do” attitude, there was little Milly would not tackle. Milly was an excellent seamstress – starting with her children’s clothes and moving up to creating wedding dresses for many women in the area. In later years, she did the alternations for bridal shops in Waterloo. No one could match her for her ability to perfectly dye exquisite lace to match fabric.

In addition to sewing, canning, baking, dressing chickens, gardening, refinishing and upholstering furniture, Milly was very active in her community. She served as a 4-H leader in Eagle Township, was an active member of the St Mary’s of Mt Carmel Parish, Altar, and Rosary Societies serving on the Parish Council and numerous committees. She also volunteered as a teacher’s aide at St Mary’s of Mt Carmel School in Eagle Center, taught Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD) to young students on Saturday mornings, and was a participating member of the Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women (ACCW).

In later years, she completed her GED and began working outside the home at K-Mart and Mary Lester Fabric Store. She was extremely proud to receive her first paycheck outside the home. In later years, as her hearing faded, Milly still enjoyed a good game of cards, the occasional off-color joke, and visiting with friends. She never lost her sense of humor and wit, and even days before she passed, she would put forth an appropriate-placed witty comment.

Milly is predeceased by her parents, husband, Louis Werner, her step-mother, Maxine (Schmitt) Federspiel, and 6 siblings: William Federspiel, LeRoy Federspiel, Arlene Weber, Rosemary Schares, Robert Federspiel, and Melvin Federspiel; and one step-brother, Richard Schmitt. Her youngest brother, Jerry Federspiel, Waterloo, and step-sister, Rosalie (Schmitt) Fischels, survive her.

Her loving, fun spirit and memory will live on in her four children: Gary (Paula) Werner, Buckingham, Iowa; Rita Kay (Steve) McFarlane, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Lou Ann (Philip) Lovell, Phoenix, Arizona; and Steven Werner (Shari Scarbrough), Evansdale.

Nine grandchildren were able to know her, spend time with her, and love her as Grandma: Jacob Werner (Karen), Amanda Werner, Ashley Werner (Ogi Surlan), Michelle Heine (Jon), Jennifer Fitzpatrick, Dawn Mizell, Adam McFarlane (Sara), Aaron Lovell (Seetal Patel), and Claire Todd (Deuce).

Milly is also survived by her 12 great-grandchildren: Teagan, Avery, and Ellianna Werner, Caitlin and Joshua Heine, Jillian Fitzpatrick, Benjamin Bantz, Liam McFarlane, Meera and Siddhaarth Lovell, Alexander and Theodore Todd.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 26, at St. Mary’s of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Eagle Center, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to service time on Wednesday at the church.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgarup.com.