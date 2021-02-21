August 1, 1923—February 15, 2021

Cedar Falls—Mildred “Mickey” Christine Cessna, 97, died Monday, February 15, 2021 at Unity Point-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo of natural causes.

Mickey was born August 1, 1923, in Nevada, Iowa, the daughter of John Peter and Severie Hausken Larson. She married Marion Cessna on September 5, 1948 in Nevada. He died on July 1, 1995. Mickey was a homemaker who enjoyed living in her home until the past few weeks. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved them all dearly.

She is survived by two sons, John Cessna of Hiawatha and Scott (Kathy) Cessna of Cedar Falls; two grandsons, Matt (Bonnie) Cessna of Coralville and Michael Cessna of Hiawatha; granddaughter, Kimberly (Erik) Lund of Edina, MN; and three great grandchildren, Nolan Cessna, Henrik and Kari Lund.

Mickey was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Viola Johnson, Pearl Cooling, and Darlene McDaniel; and daughter-in-law, Kris Cessna.

A private family memorial service will occur at a later date, with interment at Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Panther Scholarship Club or NewAldaya Lifescapes.