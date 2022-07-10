Mildred Maxine Christensen

May 13, 1922-July 7, 2022

Mildred Maxine Christensen, age 100, of Janesville, Iowa, died on Thursday July 7, 2022, at Oelwein Health Care Center in Oelwein, Iowa.

Mildred was born on May 13, 1922, in Republic, Iowa, the daughter of Mel and Blanche (Fuetchwanger) Harris. She was raised in Nashua, Iowa, where she graduated from the Nashua High School. On December 22, 1940, Mildred was united in marriage to Milford Christensen in Nashua. She taught at a one room schoolhouse in rural Nashua for a short time before becoming a wife and mother.

Mildred was a strong and independent woman who loved to work outside in her yard. She also enjoyed traveling and had visited every state except Alaska, however, her greatest enjoyment in life was time spent with her family. Mildred was a member of the United Methodist Church in Janesville where she was active in the U.M.W.

Mildred's memory is honored by her daughter, Sharon Smith of Stafford, Virginia; four grandchildren, Darin (Kelli) Christensen of Oelwein, Iowa, Susan (Scott) Schabacker of Victor, Iowa, Jason (Natasha) Smith of Stafford, Virginia, and Bradley (Lynn) Smith of Stafford, Virginia; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Milford on October 29, 1984; a son, Roger Christensen; two sisters, Florence Martin and Ethel Zipse; and two brothers, Calvin and Edward Harris.

Private Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, July 14, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Nashua. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Hospital and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187