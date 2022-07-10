Mildred Maxine Christensen
May 13, 1922-July 7, 2022
Mildred Maxine Christensen, age 100, of Janesville, Iowa, died on Thursday July 7, 2022, at Oelwein Health Care Center in Oelwein, Iowa.
Mildred was born on May 13, 1922, in Republic, Iowa, the daughter of Mel and Blanche (Fuetchwanger) Harris. She was raised in Nashua, Iowa, where she graduated from the Nashua High School. On December 22, 1940, Mildred was united in marriage to Milford Christensen in Nashua. She taught at a one room schoolhouse in rural Nashua for a short time before becoming a wife and mother.
Mildred was a strong and independent woman who loved to work outside in her yard. She also enjoyed traveling and had visited every state except Alaska, however, her greatest enjoyment in life was time spent with her family. Mildred was a member of the United Methodist Church in Janesville where she was active in the U.M.W.
Mildred's memory is honored by her daughter, Sharon Smith of Stafford, Virginia; four grandchildren, Darin (Kelli) Christensen of Oelwein, Iowa, Susan (Scott) Schabacker of Victor, Iowa, Jason (Natasha) Smith of Stafford, Virginia, and Bradley (Lynn) Smith of Stafford, Virginia; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Milford on October 29, 1984; a son, Roger Christensen; two sisters, Florence Martin and Ethel Zipse; and two brothers, Calvin and Edward Harris.
Private Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, July 14, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Nashua. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Hospital and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.