December 23, 1917-April 17, 2021
Mildred Marie Nielsen was born December 23, 1917, in Albert City, IA, the daughter of Adolph and Marie Nelson (later of Sumner, IA). She graduated from Oran, IA high school in 1935 and attended teacher training in Cedar Falls at Iowa State Teacher’s College (UNI). Mildred taught country school in Bremer County. She married Willie A. Nielsen of Cedar Falls on June 12, 1940 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Buck Creek, IA. He predeceased her in 1957. Mildred affiliated with the Cedar Falls School Food Service and was cafeteria manager at Peet Jr. High School for 25 years until retiring in 1985. She has been a Cedar Falls resident and a member of Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church since 1940.
Her family includes two daughters, Carole Bibby of Cedar Falls and Marlys (John) Harris of Dallas, TX; a son, Burleigh (Carol) Nielsen of Tool, TX; 8 grandchildren: Matthew Clow, Diane Clow, Philip Clow, Margaux (Matthew) O’Malley, Marie Harris (Jacob McKean), Jerry Lee (DeAnne) Calverley, Kim (Covert) Blackledge and Jill (Chris) Weathers; and 12 great grandchildren: Anna Grace & Peter O’Malley; Zion & Esme McKean; Justin & Lauren Blackledge; Emily, Lee, Hannah & Zach Calverley; Cole & Caitlyn Weathers and one great-great grandchild, Ryleigh.
Mildred’s funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Good Shepherd Chapel at NewAldaya Lifescapes with an hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Attendees must bring and wear a mask and practice social distancing. The service will be recorded & available later on the Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home website. Memorials can be directed to Christian Crusaders, P.O. Box 522, Cedar Falls, IA 50613, New Aldaya Lifescapes, 7511 University Ave., Cedar Falls, IA 50613 or Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7401 University Ave, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.
With assurance of things unseen, Mildred has claimed her promised home with God. Her humble faith was a constant throughout her 103 years, and her non-judgmental listening skill taught generations of family and friends to live with compassion and joyful humor.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.