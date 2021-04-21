December 23, 1917-April 17, 2021

Mildred Marie Nielsen was born December 23, 1917, in Albert City, IA, the daughter of Adolph and Marie Nelson (later of Sumner, IA). She graduated from Oran, IA high school in 1935 and attended teacher training in Cedar Falls at Iowa State Teacher’s College (UNI). Mildred taught country school in Bremer County. She married Willie A. Nielsen of Cedar Falls on June 12, 1940 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Buck Creek, IA. He predeceased her in 1957. Mildred affiliated with the Cedar Falls School Food Service and was cafeteria manager at Peet Jr. High School for 25 years until retiring in 1985. She has been a Cedar Falls resident and a member of Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church since 1940.

Her family includes two daughters, Carole Bibby of Cedar Falls and Marlys (John) Harris of Dallas, TX; a son, Burleigh (Carol) Nielsen of Tool, TX; 8 grandchildren: Matthew Clow, Diane Clow, Philip Clow, Margaux (Matthew) O’Malley, Marie Harris (Jacob McKean), Jerry Lee (DeAnne) Calverley, Kim (Covert) Blackledge and Jill (Chris) Weathers; and 12 great grandchildren: Anna Grace & Peter O’Malley; Zion & Esme McKean; Justin & Lauren Blackledge; Emily, Lee, Hannah & Zach Calverley; Cole & Caitlyn Weathers and one great-great grandchild, Ryleigh.