January 1, 1923-March 1, 2021
TRAER-Mildred Marie Nechanicky, 98 of Sunrise Hill Care Center, Traer, died Monday, March 1, at the care center.
She was born January 1, 1923 in Geneseo Township, Buckingham, daughter of William B. and Marie Stodola Nechanicky. She graduated from Geneseo School, Buckingham and received a business degree from the Commercial Extension School of Commerce, Omaha, Neb..
Mildred was employed at Gamble Robinson for 44 years, serving as office manager in the later years. She then became a traveling consultant to other managers when the company closed the Waterloo office.
She retired in 1986 and was active in several organizations, such as Waterloo Business and Professional Women’s Club, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Garden Club and the Red Hat Society. Her interests included traveling, gardening, house plants, cooking, attending stage productions, and baking her famous kolaches.
She loved her 13 nieces and nephews and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: three brothers, Marcel (Josephine), Bill (Carroll) and Bob (Char) and a sister, Celia (Bill) Scott.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 5 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in St. Paul Cemetery, Traer. Public visitation will be for one hour before services at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements. Masks and social distancing are required for this event.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.