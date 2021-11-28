May 2, 1924-November 26, 2021

Mildred Marie Dankenbring, 97, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, November 26, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.

She was born May 2, 1924, in Artesian, the daughter of Carl and Alma Schaefer Meier. She married James W. Dankenbring on October 5, 1947, in Artesian and he preceded her in death on February 18, 2011.

Mildred was employed as a bookkeeper at Walnut Dairy from 1942-1947 and then became a homemaker.

Survivors include: her children, Sharon (Bill) Anstey of Chariton, Dave (Colleen) Dankenbring of Olathe, KS, and Diane Rivers of Ankeny; her grandchildren, Shelly (Steve) Hovick of Columbus, OH, Brian Anstey of New York City, Holly Dankenbring of Olathe, KS, and Curtis (Chrissy) Dankenbring of Olathe, KS; three great grandchildren, Jensen Hovick, Wallace Dankenbring, and Evelyn Dankenbring; her sister-in-laws, Delores Meier of Readlyn and Dorothy Meier of Des Moines.

Preceded in death by: her siblings, Leota (Harold) Meier, Luella (August) Harms, Aldo (Marie) Meier, Alvin (Lucinda) Meier, Helen (Irvin) Tietje, Harold Meier, and Eugene Meier.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 1, at Nazareth Lutheran Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Public visitation one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or a charity of the donor’s choice.

