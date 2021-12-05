January 6, 1935-December 1, 2021

WATERLOO-Mildred M. “Mitzie” Rekward, 86, of Lakeview Lodge, Waterloo, died Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the Lodge of natural causes.

She was born January 6, 1935 in La Crosse, Wis., daughter of Charles F. and Marie A. Ikert Brenner. She married Lael W. Rekward on July 18, 1954 in Waukon. He preceded her in death on Feb. 27, 2008.

Mitzie graduated from La Crosse High School and received her Certified Commercial Investment Member. She was a commercial realtor working for Lockard Real Estate, Cardinal Construction and Iowa Realty, working until she was 75 years of age.

Survivors include: her daughter, Debra (Rich) Rosol of Dike; three sons, Warren (Linda) of Grundy Center, Greg (Laurie) of Waterloo and Brad (Angie) of Mitchellville; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; her brother, Chuck (Mary) Brenner of Waseca, Minn.; and her sister, Marie “Mary” Maher of Rochester, Minn.

Preceded in death by: her husband, Lael; a granddaughter, Amanda; a brother, Bob Brenner; a sister, Dorothy Swetnam.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Public visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 4 until 7 p.m. at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, and continuing for one hour before services on Wednesday. Masks will be required by the family if attending either of these events.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials: may be directed to Friendship Village Foundation.

