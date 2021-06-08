July 26, 1927-June 4, 2021

WATERLOO-Mildred M. “Millie” Randall-Multhauf, 93, of Waterloo, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 04, 2021 at her home.

Mildred Mary Sprio was born July 26, 1927 in Waterloo, daughter of Carmen and Phyliss Zammuto Sprio. She married James Randall June 13, 1949 in Waterloo. He died Nov. 24, 1981. She married Marvin Multhauf Jan 5, 1991 in Waterloo.

Millie graduated from East High in 1945 and was a secretary at John Deere. She and her husband James owned and operated Randall’s Grocery in Hudson.

Survived by: her husband, Marv; two sons, Joseph (Danna) Randall of Fernley, Nev., Jerry (Maria) of Costa Mesa, Calif.; four daughters, Mary (Eric) Corbin of Iowa City, Toni Randall of Antioch, Calif., Roxanne (Erik) Nielsen of Moorpark, Calif., Liz (Rusty) Randall Campbell of Iowa City; a step-daughter, Shelia (Chris) Schuppert of Hudson, a daughter-in-law, Patti Randall of Tustin, Calif., and an honorary daughter, Cathi (Steve) Fowler of Geyserville, Calif.; 22 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren.