January 25, 1923-September 6, 2021
DENVER-Mildred M. Gutknecht, 98, of Denver, Iowa and formerly of Cedar Falls and Hudson, died Monday, September 6, 2021 at the Denver Sunset Home. She was born January 25, 1923 in McIntire, Iowa, the daughter of Leland & Leora (Fairbanks) Shepard. She married John H. Gutknecht April 8, 1941 at Zion Lutheran Church near Hudson. He preceded her in death September 8, 2007. Mildred was a housewife and mother.
Survivors include three sons, Richard Gutknecht of Cedar Falls, Donald (Lee Ann) Gutknecht of Grimes, IA and Robert (Dianne) Gutknecht of Ottertail, MN; three daughters, Marlene Stricker of Blue Eye, MO, Marilyn (Bob) Christie of St. Charles, MN and Lynda (Larry) Miller of Cedar Falls; 25 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 13 great great grandchildren
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 1 great great grandchild, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church with burial in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Hudson. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home and one hour prior to service time at the church. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.