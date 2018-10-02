SHELL ROCK — Mildred Lillian Lyons, 99, of Shell Rock, formerly of Waverly, died Wednesday, Sept. 26, at the Shell Rock Health Care Center.
She was born March 6, 1919, on a farm near Bradford, daughter of John and Minnie Pruisner Brandt. On Oct. 14, 1939, she married Donald C. Lyons in the Calvary Baptist Church Parsonage in Parkersburg. He preceded her in death April 7, 1991.
She graduated from the eighth grade at a country school in Buck Grove. She then went to work at different homes. Mildred and her husband lived in Parkersburg until 1952 when they moved to Waverly. In 1970, they moved to Victor until 1978 when they retired and moved back to Waverly. Mildred remained in her home until 2016, when she moved to The Meadows Assisted Living in Shell Rock. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Waverly.
Survived by: two daughters, Karen (Gary) Carman of Prescott, Ariz., and Kay (Fred) Dreesman of Waverly; five grandchildren and their spouses, Tim and Sandy Carman, Tammi and Rick Smith, Teresa Bechtel, Wanda and Dennis North and Greg and Sherry Dreesman; 10 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a sister, Viola Hoffman; and a brother, John Brandt.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, at First Baptist Church in Waverly, with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, and one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Mildred enjoyed flowers and gardening, but most of all, she enjoyed her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
