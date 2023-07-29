Mildred Janell Poock was born July 20, 1926, near Sumner, Iowa, the daughter of Oscar and Mary (Kuhlmann) Poock. She graduated from Oran High School in 1943. Mildred worked for Rath Packing for 41 years as payroll and office insurance clerk. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Mildred passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the age of 97, at NewAldaya Lifescapes. She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Eunice. Mildred is survived by two sisters, Berdine Poock and Charlotte Bergman, both of Cedar Falls, two nephews and one niece.There will be no visitation or services.Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at: www.parrottandwoodsfh.com
