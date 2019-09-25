Mildred Gardner

(1942-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Mildred Louise “Mickey” Gardner, 77, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
She was born June 8, 1942, in Central City, daughter of John and Frieda (Gienapp) Gerjets. She married Merlin “Butch” Gardner on Sept. 27, 1959, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Waterloo. He died Feb. 6, 1996.
Mickey attended Waterloo West High School and was a machinist for over 20 years at Waterloo Industries. She was an IAM (Intl. Assoc. of Machinists) representative/secretary at Waterloo Industries, former board member for the local United Way, a member of the Black Hawk Union Council, a member of several local card clubs and was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Waterloo and Messiah Lutheran Church in Janesville.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: three daughters, Brenda (Roger) Sager of Morrison, Kimberly (Dennis) Stewart of Waterloo and Angela (Scott) Hicks of Janesville; eight grandchildren, Tara (Josh) Johnson, Ty Niedert, Johnathan (Bethany Batema) Gardner, Kayla (Mitch Smith) Fobian, Anastasia (Charles) Fowler, Ashley (Kiefer Cornick) Hicks, Codey Hicks and Megan Stewart; five stepgrandchildren, Raven (Manuel) Martinez, Jeremy (Jessica) Fuhrman, Adam (Lindsey) Sager, Joseph (Katherine) Sager and David (Adrianna Mendoza) Sager; five great-grandchildren; seven stepgreat-grandchildren; her brother, Jerry Gerjets of Boston; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, Andy Gardner; a brother, Paul Gerjets; and a sister, Elsie Pratt.
Services: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and for an hour before services Friday, at the funeral home.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family, the United Way or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Gardner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.