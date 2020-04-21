(1922-2020)
Mildred Flick, 97, of Charles City, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Linn Haven Rehab and Healthcare in New Hampton.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, Mildred's family will have a private graveside service at a later date.
Mildred Rose Renneberg, the daughter of William and Ida (Pulvermacher) Renneberg, was born on August 29, 1922. She attended country school in Leofeld, Saskatchewan, Canada.
Mildred met her husband Ralph when he came from Iowa to visit relatives in her area. They were married March 8, 1943 in Canada and returned to Iowa where he farmed and did electrical work. Mildred enjoyed crafting, quilting, knitting, gardening and reading.
Mildred is survived by her daughter, Judy (Jim) Chase of Waterloo; granddaughter, Christine Carsen and great grandchildren, Spencer, Alex and Claire Carsen of Texas; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband Ralph Flick on February 8, 2005; and all of her siblings.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
