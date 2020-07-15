Mildred E. Fleming

TRAER—Mildred “Milly” Emily Fleming was born on January 17, 1931, near Garwin, the daughter of Jerry and Helen (Kalinay) Rohach. Milly graduated from Garwin High School in 1948. She was united in marriage to John Fleming on June 18, 1949, in Marshalltown. Milly worked at the Ben Franklin store in Traer and the Traer Golf Course. She was an avid golfer and loved watching all kinds of sports on TV, especially the Bulls and Cubs. She also enjoyed sewing, crafting, and spending time with her family. Milly died at the age of 89 on July 11, 2020, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers; and two sisters. Milly is survived by her daughter, Jeri (Richard) Egli of Washington, Iowa; four grandsons, Rick (Cici) Egli of North Carolina, Rob (Kayla) Egli of Ankeny, Ryan Egli of Washington, Iowa, and Ron (Angie) Egli of Chandler, Arizona; three great granddaughters, Emelia, Coralyn, and Paige; three great grandsons, Avery, AJ, and Eli; three sisters, Blanche, Mary, and Verna; and a brother, Alfred. The visitation will be on Friday, July 17 from 4 to 7 PM at the Overton Funeral Home in Traer. The funeral will be private.