Mildred E. Bahlmann

After living in Venice, California, for a number of years the family returned and made a home in Waterloo Iowa. Mildred began her work life as a dental assistant and later held various positions in clothing and food related businesses. After returning to Iowa she worked in and managed dry cleaning businesses in Waterloo and Cedar Falls. Sewing was always a favorite activity of hers. Upon retirement, Mildred created a personal seamstress business that she enjoyed for 25 years, retiring at age 89. Her sewing allowed her to make many friends in the private sector while also sewing for A.J. August and Siech’s Big and Tall Men’s clothing stores. Mildred was an active member of St. Ansgar Lutheran Church and enjoyed participating in the women’s group activities.