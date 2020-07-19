Mildred E. Bahlmann

(1921-2020)
Mildred “Millie” “GG” E. Bahlmann, 98, of Waterloo, died on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
She was born on September 13, 1921 in Floyd County, to Fred and Elisabeth Katharina Litterer Vetter.
Mildred enjoyed growing up in Charles City and graduated from Charles City High School where she received her teaching certificate. She married Louis G. Bahlmann Jr. on November 18, 1942, in Nashua. He died November 13, 1981.
After living in Venice, California, for a number of years the family returned and made a home in Waterloo Iowa. Mildred began her work life as a dental assistant and later held various positions in clothing and food related businesses. After returning to Iowa she worked in and managed dry cleaning businesses in Waterloo and Cedar Falls. Sewing was always a favorite activity of hers. Upon retirement, Mildred created a personal seamstress business that she enjoyed for 25 years, retiring at age 89. Her sewing allowed her to make many friends in the private sector while also sewing for A.J. August and Siech’s Big and Tall Men’s clothing stores. Mildred was an active member of St. Ansgar Lutheran Church and enjoyed participating in the women’s group activities.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary Ritterbusch‚ Supply‚ NC, Jo (Gary) Kaune‚ Waterloo and Sally (Ted) Marks‚ Highland‚ CA; 4 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Mildred is preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, Charles Bahlmann; two sisters; a brother and two sons-in-law.
Family graveside services will be held at a later date in Sunnyside Memory Gardens, Charles City.
Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Condolences may be left at wwww.LockeFuneralHome.com.
