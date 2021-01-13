May 25, 1954-January 10, 2021

Mike Potter, 66 of Waterloo, died Sunday, Jan. 10 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

He was born May 25, 1954 in Waterloo, son of Waymond and Bernice Bagg Potter. He married Connie Maharas June 20, 1981 in Algona.

Mike graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1972 and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from UNI. He was employed at Community Motors for twenty years and then Rydell Chevrolet for 10 1/2 years.

Survived by: his wife; two sons, Kyle (Chelsea) of Emmetsburg and Alex (Kelsey Roehrich) of Englewood, Colo.; his granddaughter, Elara; a brother, Ronald (Mary) Potter of Waterloo; two sisters, Marlene (John) Payne of Waterloo and Sharon Hinde of Independence.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his twin brother, Mark Potter; two sisters, Charlene Price and Penne Kirby.