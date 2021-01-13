May 25, 1954-January 10, 2021
Mike Potter, 66 of Waterloo, died Sunday, Jan. 10 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.
He was born May 25, 1954 in Waterloo, son of Waymond and Bernice Bagg Potter. He married Connie Maharas June 20, 1981 in Algona.
Mike graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1972 and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from UNI. He was employed at Community Motors for twenty years and then Rydell Chevrolet for 10 1/2 years.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, Kyle (Chelsea) of Emmetsburg and Alex (Kelsey Roehrich) of Englewood, Colo.; his granddaughter, Elara; a brother, Ronald (Mary) Potter of Waterloo; two sisters, Marlene (John) Payne of Waterloo and Sharon Hinde of Independence.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his twin brother, Mark Potter; two sisters, Charlene Price and Penne Kirby.
Mike was a fun-loving, adventurist who always had a smile and a joke to tell. He lived life to the fullest by traveling with friends to Seattle, France, cruising, running 2 1/2 marathons, skydiving, riding Ragbrai, golfing and making a “hole in one”. He loved his Dallas Cowboys, his Yankees and his Panthers. Mike’s love of people included his East High classmates, his loyal customers, friends and most importantly his family. He shared his time with his sons by being an active Troop 1 Scout leader. Mike will be remembered as someone who could always be counted on.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15 at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and continue for one hour before services at the church. Face coverings and social distancing are required for both events.
The mass will be live streamed via www.sted.org. Click on the YouTube icon.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be established at a later date
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgarup.com.
