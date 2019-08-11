Mike Lindquist, 73, of Waterloo, died at Strawberry Point Lutheran Home Community on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
He was born July 11, 1946, in Waterloo, son of Herschel L. and Rosalyn E. Green Lindquist and graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1964.
He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War (1965-1968).
He married Vicky Poulin and they later divorced. Mike was united in marriage to Barbara Jo Sharp October 23, 1999, at the Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua.
Mike worked at the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Courier newspaper until becoming self-employed as an antiques buyer and seller. At one point, he had 27 antique garages all over the country. Mike designed the interior of Huckleberry’s Restaurant with his antiques.
Mike joined Heartland Vineyard Church in 1998 and was proud to be an active member of it. He was also a member of Waterloo AMVETS Post #19.
Mike’s flea market travels took him across the United States! From Minnesota to Texas and Colorado to Florida. He was known as “Iowa Mike” by his many friends and fellow flea marketers from not only the U.S. but from around the world. He traded his antiques and wares with them all. From African baskets to artifacts from the Far East. Anything unusual caught his eye and trust us, he had an abundance of artifacts!
Who travels from Waterloo to Belize and back to Waterloo in a 1985 Volkswagen Vanagon? Mike did! A journey to remember!
He was definitely a traveling man and, at times, hard to pin down and locate. If you have ever seen a trailer packed so unbelievably high and tied down with a crap-ton of rope, traveling down the road (or broke down on the side of it), that was Iowa Mike. Some described it as a work of art and took pictures in disbelief that it was even possible. Never dull moments!
Mike had friendships from every walk of life, as his heart was so big, most people felt loved in his presence. He was very generous with whatever he could give from his heart to whatever treasure he could give to a friend or stranger and to know Mike was to love him.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Sharp Lindquist; 2 sons, Bradley Michael Lindquist and James Buster Lindquist; a daughter, Michele (Tim) Peters, all of Waterloo; 4 granddaughters, Kaitlyn Scarlett Werner, Shelby Lee Werner, Alivia Michele Lindquist, and Krystal North; 4 great-grandchildren: Anjolique, Daniel Jr., Lilianna and David Mendoza; a brother, Tim (Linda) Lindquist, of Jesup; 2 sisters, Linda Mishler of La Porte City and Pamela Jakobsen of Oviedo, FL; and his beloved dog, Princess.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jeff Lindquist.
Services are 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Heartland Vineyard Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery with military rites by Waterloo AMVETS Post 19, Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, and Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, Monday, August 12 at Locke Funeral Home
Memorials may be directed to Retrieving Freedom, Inc., 1152 230th St., Waverly, 50677, provides training to service dogs for Veterans.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com
