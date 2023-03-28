April 29, 1953-March 25, 2023

WATERLOO-Mike Jay Fuller, 69, of Waterloo, died Saturday, March 25, at Mercy One Medical Center Waterloo.

He was born April 29, 1953, in Waterloo, the son of Victor and Betty Cimmers Fuller. He married Patricia Cummings on August 31, 1976, in Riceville.

Mike graduated from Waterloo West High School and was employed with MidAmerican Energy as a gas construction foreman for 38 years.

Survivors include: his wife, Pat of Waterloo; his son, Paul (Sarah) Fuller of Waterloo; his grandchild, Gabriel Fuller; his siblings, Vickie Maust of San Bernadino, CA, Steve (Angie) Fuller of Waterloo, Russ Fuller of New Hartford, Kay (John) Seifert of Bellevue, NE, Jack Fuller of Waterloo, Craig Fuller, of Dumont, J.D. Fuller of Waterloo, Eric Fuller of Ackley and Paul Fuller of Waterloo; his brother’s and sister’s –in-law, Mike Cummings of McIntyre, Marlys (Dennis) Mayer of Las Vegas, NV, Judy Carlson of Austin, TX, Terry Cummings of Dallas, TX, Sharon (Gary) Zobeck of Elma, Steve Cummings of Waterloo, John (Lori) Cummings of Rockwell, TX, Tom (Michelle) Cummings of Riceville, and Bob Cummings of Mason City.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his brother, Mark Fuller; sister-in-law, Mavis Miller; brother-in-law, Jerry Cummings; sister-in-law, Mary Fuller; father and mother-in-law, Tom and Doris Cummings; step father-in-law, Clifford Wuertz.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with inurnment at Waterloo Cemetery. Public visitation one hour prior to the Mass on Saturday at the church. The Mass will be live streamed on the parish website www.queenofpeaceparish.net. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.