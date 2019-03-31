Mike Deck died March 21st, 2019, at the University of Iowa due to medication complications.
There will be a celebration of life service for Mike at the Amvets in Evansdale, Iowa, on Thursday April 4th, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Please join us for food and drink to reminisce and celebrate Mike’s life.
