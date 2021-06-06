July 30, 1963-May 27, 2021

EVANSDALE-Michelle Renee Sherwood, 57, of Evansdale, Iowa passed away Thursday May 27, 2021, after a lengthy illness at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Michelle was born July 30, 1963, in Waterloo. She graduated from Clarksville High School in 1981.

Michelle is preceded in death by her husband Christopher Sherwood, and her parents, Betty Dalton, and Eugene Bentley. Michelle is survived by her daughter Crystal Sherwood (Charles); grandchildren, Hunter, Charles III, and Bryleigh; brother, Mark Bentley; stepmom, Faith Niedert; and many nieces, nephews, and family members.

Michelle enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She also loved going to bingo and listening to country music.

Graveside Services 12:00 PM, June 11, 2021 Garden of Memories Cemetery; Visitation one hour prior to the service at Garden View Chapel, both in Waterloo. Locke Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com to leave condolences.