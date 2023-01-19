April 26, 1976- January 16, 2023

WATERLOO-Michelle Renee Foster, 46, of Waterloo, passed away Monday, January 16, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

She was born April 26, 1976, in Waterloo, the daughter of Darwin and Cindy Billington Foster.

Michelle graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1994. She worked at Blimpie for some time before starting her career of 15 years at Bertch Cabinets, where she was a Team Leader in the panel mill. She loved watching cooking shows and babysitting for friends and relatives. Above all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her children. Michelle was loved by all who knew her and will be deeply missed.

Michelle is survived by her parents; significant other, Montress Seals, Sr.; three children, Montress Seals, Jr., JaeTress Seals and Jacinda Estes; brother, Duane (Mitch) Foster; four nieces, Kiley and Kelsey Culbertson, Josey Dvorak, and Aubree Foster; two nephews, John and Liam Foster; Godson, John Koleno; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and numerous friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Clyde and Helen Billington, and Dellon and Phyllis Foster; sister, Danielle Anderson; mother-in-law, Nettie Seals; and step-father, Dan Anderson.

A public visitation will be from 5-7pm, Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. A funeral service will be at 11am, Friday, January 20, 2023 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street with a public visitation from an hour before. Burial will take place in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Please join the family for a luncheon following the burial at Lofty’s Lounge, 3480 Lafayette Rd, Evansdale, IA 50707.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Please visit www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com to leave online condolences to the family.