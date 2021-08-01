 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michelle Reed
0 entries

Michelle Reed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Michelle Reed

January 23, 1965-July 25, 2021

WATERLOO-Michelle Reed, 56 of Waterloo, died July 25, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home, Waterloo. She was born Jan. 23, 1965 in Waterloo, the daughter of Walter Jones and Eva Mae Reed. Michelle worked for Waterloo Community Schools Wyse Kids before and after school program. She was a member of Community Southern Baptist Church, Waterloo. She loved listening to gospel music and spending time with her family, especially her grandson. Survived by son Cordell (Jamie) Reed, Waterloo; daughter, Brittany Anthony, Waterloo; grandson, JiMarion Montgomery; special friend, Donald Ray Hill; 9 sisters, Faye Loggins, Eva Joyce Reynolds, Grenada MS, Joella Anderson, Aurora, CO, Diane Reed, Deann (James) Evans, Kay Reed, Patricia (David) Sykes, all of Waterloo, Venita Petty, Masonville, OH, and Fontella Brown, Fort Worth, TX; 3 brothers, Melvin (Patrice) Reed, Gordan (Janae) Greer, both of Waterloo, and Larry Petty, Masonville, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers Larry Reed and David Petty.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Public visitation will be 4-6 PM Monday, August 2, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service in Waterloo. Funeral Services will be 11 AM Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Mt. Caramel Missionary Baptist Church in Waterloo, burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Remote learning brought some positive changes for students

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News