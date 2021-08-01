WATERLOO-Michelle Reed, 56 of Waterloo, died July 25, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home, Waterloo. She was born Jan. 23, 1965 in Waterloo, the daughter of Walter Jones and Eva Mae Reed. Michelle worked for Waterloo Community Schools Wyse Kids before and after school program. She was a member of Community Southern Baptist Church, Waterloo. She loved listening to gospel music and spending time with her family, especially her grandson. Survived by son Cordell (Jamie) Reed, Waterloo; daughter, Brittany Anthony, Waterloo; grandson, JiMarion Montgomery; special friend, Donald Ray Hill; 9 sisters, Faye Loggins, Eva Joyce Reynolds, Grenada MS, Joella Anderson, Aurora, CO, Diane Reed, Deann (James) Evans, Kay Reed, Patricia (David) Sykes, all of Waterloo, Venita Petty, Masonville, OH, and Fontella Brown, Fort Worth, TX; 3 brothers, Melvin (Patrice) Reed, Gordan (Janae) Greer, both of Waterloo, and Larry Petty, Masonville, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers Larry Reed and David Petty.