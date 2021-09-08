December 22, 1988-September 2, 2021

WATERLOO-Michelle Nicole Epstein Jenison, age 32, of Waterloo, Iowa and formerly of Waverly, Iowa and Cromwell, Connecticut, died Thursday, September 2, at her home.

Michelle was born on December 22, 1988, in New Britain, Connecticut, the daughter of Stephen Epstein and Linda Curtis Epstein. She graduated from Greenview High School in Waverly, Iowa, in 2007. On May 18, 2013, Michelle was united in marriage to Dayton Jenison Sr. at Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. The couple would later divorce. During her life she worked at several places, but most recently was employed in the sales department at Dan Deery in Waterloo.

Michelle’s greatest enjoyment in life was time spent with her family, especially Dayton Jenison Jr. She also enjoyed music, riding motorcycle, fishing, and hanging out with her friends and socializing.