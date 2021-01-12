August 15, 1976-January 8, 2021

Michelle Leigh Ruden, 44, of Cedar Falls, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN. She was born August 15, 1976 in Elgin, IL, the daughter of Joseph and Daun (Dolan) Sandman. Michelle married Tony Ruden on July 17, 1999 in Elgin. She was a 1998 graduate of Upper Iowa University, with a degree in Sports Medicine, and was employed at Principal Financial in Cedar Falls. Michelle enjoyed watching her girls play sports and watching sports on TV, especially the Chicago Cubs, Blackhawks and Bears. She loved to read, ride roller coasters and volunteer at Columbus Catholic in Waterloo.

Michelle is survived by her husband, Tony Ruden, of Cedar Falls; her two daughters, Katie & Maddie Ruden; her mother, Daun Sandman, of Elgin, IL; two sisters, Jodi (Charlie) Walker, and their children, Drew & Lexi, and Karen (Matt) Cumpata, and their children, Cash & Carter, all of Elgin; three sisters-in-law, Brenda (Chris) Schoentag of Waterloo, and their children, Spencer & Sydney, Amy (Reggie) Ash of Colorado Springs, CO, and their children, Edward, Grace & Elliott, and Lori (Mark) Weber of Evansdale, IA, and their daughter, Kierston Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Sandman.

Mass of Christian Burial will be private, with burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo. To view via the parish website, please use this link: https://blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live. To view via the parish Facebook page, please use this link: www.Facebook.com/blessedsacramentchurch. Visitation will be 4-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, with a 6:30 p.m. vigil service, at Blessed Sacrament. Those attending the wake must bring and wear a mask, and social distance. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.