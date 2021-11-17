July 5, 1950-November 16, 2021

EVANSDALE-Michele M. Wilson, 71, of Evansdale, died Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

She was born July 5, 1950 in Emmetsburg, Iowa, daughter of Milton and Della Richardson Hartley. She married Mark D. Wilson on Aug. 4, 1989 in Waterloo.

Michele graduated from Waterloo East High School and Northern Iowa Community College, Calmar. She was a homemaker and former owner of Michele’s Boutique Gifts.

Survivors include: her husband; a son, Michael (Kim) Berry, Jr. of Raymond; a daughter, Melissa Thompson of Evansdale; four grandchildren, Sebastin and Elijah Thompson, Lora and Haley Berry; a brother, William Hartley of Elk Run Heights; a sister, Cindi Holloway of Elk Run Heights; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a son-in-law, Jeremy Thompson; and a sister, Patricia Hansen.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgway with burial in Garden of Memories. Public visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and continue for one hour before services on Monday.

Memorials: directed to the family.