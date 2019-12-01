Michele L. Tillman

(1971-2019)
NEW HARTFORD — Michele L. (Luck) Tillman, 48, of Lakeland, Fla., formerly of New Hartford, died Nov. 24 at Lakeland Regional Health Center.
She was born March 12, 1971, in Waterloo, daughter of Linda (Boltz) and Clyde Luck Sr. On April 20, 2010, she married Lonna “Lonnie” Tillman in New Hartford.
Michele graduated from New Hartford High School in 1989 and then attended Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville, where she earned her paralegal associates degree. She worked as an account specialist for GMAC Mortgage in Waterloo for 15 years. She and Lonnie moved to Florida in 2011, after obtaining custody of their grandchildren, Malikye and Alexis Britton.
Michele was a member of New Hartford United Methodist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary Post 660 in New Hartford. She was a Girl Scout Leader in Iowa and then in Florida.
Survivors: her husband; her father of New Hartford; a brother, Clyde (Carla) Luck Jr. of Cedar Falls; her grandchildren, Malikye and Alexis Britton of Lakeland, Fla.; and nephews, Chad (Ashley) Luck of Cedar Falls, and Conor Luck of Waterloo.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her mother; and a stepson, David Britton.
Graveside services: 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Beaver Grove Cemetery, rural New Hartford. Visitation was held in Florida on Nov. 29, and will be 4 to 7 p.m. today, Dec. 1, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at https:/www.kaisercorson.com/
Michele liked to do crafts, especially rubber-stamp greeting cards. She was a kind and compassionate lady that will be missed by all who knew her.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.