August 16, 1967-May 22, 2021

Shelly McVey, formerly of Cedar Falls, joined her eternal family Saturday, May 22, 2021.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for later this summer. Shelly was a donor to the Iowa Donor’s Network improving the lives of over 50 people. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations in memory of Shelly to the Iowa Donor Network www.iowadonornetwork.org .

Michele Irene McVey was born August 16, 1967 in Cedar Falls, the daughter of Donna Jean McVey. She attended Cedar Falls High School in 1985. Shelly was a gifted artist and went on to receive her bachelor’s degree at the University of Dubuque.

Over the years, Shelly worked as a graphic artist and designer at Ertl, Bankers Advertising, and as a contractor.

In 1999, she met her soulmate, Deb Petsel. They were joined at a Unity Ceremony July 1, 2000.

Shelly spent her free time painting, crafting, baking wonderful cookies, buying gifts for her family, and quilting. With Deb, she enjoyed hunting for antiques and priceless trinkets at stores and junk hunts.