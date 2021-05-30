August 16, 1967-May 22, 2021
Shelly McVey, formerly of Cedar Falls, joined her eternal family Saturday, May 22, 2021.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for later this summer. Shelly was a donor to the Iowa Donor’s Network improving the lives of over 50 people. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations in memory of Shelly to the Iowa Donor Network www.iowadonornetwork.org .
Michele Irene McVey was born August 16, 1967 in Cedar Falls, the daughter of Donna Jean McVey. She attended Cedar Falls High School in 1985. Shelly was a gifted artist and went on to receive her bachelor’s degree at the University of Dubuque.
Over the years, Shelly worked as a graphic artist and designer at Ertl, Bankers Advertising, and as a contractor.
In 1999, she met her soulmate, Deb Petsel. They were joined at a Unity Ceremony July 1, 2000.
Shelly spent her free time painting, crafting, baking wonderful cookies, buying gifts for her family, and quilting. With Deb, she enjoyed hunting for antiques and priceless trinkets at stores and junk hunts.
She treasured her friends and family – but most especially her nieces and nephews: Julie Hartman, David Gray, Taylor-Jean Bowden, Katrina Pence, Leonie Pence, and great nephew Slater Hartman.
Shelly was loved by many including her partner, Deb, her siblings Mark (Sally) Gray, Melissa (Daniel Bowden) Gray, and Marin (Tal) Pence, Deb’s children Nicky (Jason Tomcik) Skubal and Martin (Andrea Viner) Skubal, Martin’s son Collier Skubanelli, her uncle David McVey, her aunt Linda McVey, and her best friend forever Stephanie Carpenter.
She was preceded in death by her mother Donna, Deb’s parents Bob and Dona Petsel, her grandparents Claude and Leone McVey, and a brother Daniel Scott Gray.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
