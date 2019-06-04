Micheal Fishel

(1938-2019)
ALLISON — Micheal Roelf Fishel, 81, of Allison, died Saturday, June 1, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
He was born Jan. 28, 1938, in Waverly, son of C.C. Fishel and Pearl L. (Roelf) Fishel. He graduated from Allison High School in 1956. He married Margaret Angie (Grace) Fishel.
Mick began his business, M.R. Fishel Construction, in 1967, and Fishel Asphalt in 1983. They were sold in 2006 to Cessford Construction. He continued working for the new owner for two additional years. His retirement allowed him and his wife years of enjoyment with family and friends.
Survivors: his wife; two sons, Micheal Roelf Fishel Jr. and Shawn Patrick Fishel; three grandchildren, Anna Carlena, Micheal Joseph and Matthew Ryan; and great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Thomas and Elizabeth Faith Beyer.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Craig C. Fishel.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Greene with burial at 12:45 p.m. in Allison Cemetery, Allison. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also for an hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials: to Cedar Valley Hospice or to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com
Mick always loved to fish, hunt, construct race cars and watch them perform, read everything connected to these interests, and happily discuss the information with fellow enthusiasts. His keen interest in politics has kept him well versed, and he shared his opinions with those of either party.
