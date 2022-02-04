April 24, 1969-January 31, 2022

EVANSDALE-Michaela Marie Kotz, 52, passed away in her home on January 31, 2022 in Evansdale surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 24, 1969, the daughter of Michael Pryor and Mary Bandfield-Temple. Michaela graduated from West High School.

She enjoyed fishing, walking in the woods and spending time with family.

Michaela is survived by her three children; Brandon (Ashlea) Kotz, Michaela Kotz and Miahlea Yeager; her mother, Mary Bandfield-Temple; five grandchildren, Bailey, Izzy, and Claire Kotz and Kylynn and Brydynn Yeager; four brothers, Travis Schleusner, Randy Schleusner, Keith Coates, and Michael Pryor Jr., and an uncle, Rick Pryor. She is preceded in death by both her maternal and paternal grandparents; her father, Michael; and two sisters, Sherice “Sherry” Norton and Tonya Schleusner.

Memorials may be directed to the family. A visitation will be on Monday, February 7, 2022 from 11:00 AM—1:00 PM, with a graveside to follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com